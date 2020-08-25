Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

PNC pegs filing fees at GH¢30k for flagbearer slot

People’s National Convention

The leadership of the People’s National Convention has pegged filing fee for the party’s flagbearer slot at GHC30,000.00.



A statement by the party said: “The submissions of forms by the aspirants must be done by close of work on Monday, the 7 of September 2020,”



The decision was taken by the Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention at its emergency meeting held in Accra on Saturday, August, 22, 2020.



Meanwhile, per the directive of NEC, nominations shall remain open at all regions of the country for all aspirants who are contesting for positions of the party till 31st of August, 2020.



This comes after an impasse between the National Executive Committee members and the Leader of the Party regarding the dates for the filing of nominations and filing fees for the party’s impending congress ahead of the 2020 General Elections.



Details of PNC’s filing fees:



i. Flagbearer 30,000.00

ii. National Chairperson 20,000.00

iii. National Vice Chairperson 10,000.00

iv. General Secretary 10,000.00

v. National Organizer 5,000.00

vi. National Women’s Organizer 5,000.00

vii. National Treasurer 5,000.00

viii. National Youth Organizer 5,000.00

