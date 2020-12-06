Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

PNC parliamentary candidate for Tamale South promises to improve on quality of education

Abdullah Alhassan Goodi, the Parliamentary aspirant for People’s National Convention (PNC) for Tamale South Constituency, in the Northern region has promised to improve on the quality of education if given the mandate as Member of Parliament (MP) on December 7 in the area.



He promised to build more dormitory and classroom blocks for Senior High Schools across the Constituency to help decongest the relatively huge number of students per dormitory and classroom.



He made the pledge during a parliamentary debate for candidates in the Tamale South Constituency, organised by the Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in Tamale.



With support from the European Union (EU), the debate sought to provide a platform for parliamentary aspirants to deliberate on key development issues of concern to constituents, while outlining their plans to tackle them, when elected to represent them in Parliament.



Mr Goodi indicated that “education is the backbone of every economy and if we want to have vibrant youths, we need to give them the best of education. If I am given the chance to represent the people of Tamale South, I will ensure every school is given the necessary teaching and learning materials to enhance academic work in the schools”.



The PNC parliamentary aspirant further promised to establish incentive packages to teachers across the constituency to boost their morale to give off their best to improve on the academic performance of students.



Mr Tahiru Imoro, the Tamale Metro NCCE Director, said the debate was part of the Commission’s mandate to promote good governance in the country.



He said the session was also to present opportunity for aspirants to be subjected to scrutiny by constituents so that electorate could make informed decisions on the day of elections.



He advised political party candidates to conduct their campaigns based on development issues of national concern devoid of insults and other forms of abuse and attacks.



Meanwhile, The PNC parliamentary aspirant faces a tight competition from three other candidates, including; the incumbent, Mr Haruna Iddrisu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Yakubu Yussif of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Kassim Abdul Jalilu of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

