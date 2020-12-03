General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

PNC never had the chance to implement its ideas -Ayivor

Dr Divine Ayivor is the 2020 running mate of the People’s National Convention (PNC)

Dr Divine Ayivor, the running mate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), says the party has not had the chance to implement its ideas.



He said the ideas had grown into nothing but dreams, as political power kept eluding the Party election after election.



The running mate, in interaction with the media in Ho, said the forthcoming election was a chance to grant the Party the long-sought opportunity to develop the Nation.



“The PNC has never been allowed to practice its ideas. Ideas that are not given the chance to be implemented are dreams, and we have been living a dream.



This election is a defining moment in the history of Ghana. All the nation’s resources had been borrowed against. If we fail again we will have ourselves to blame,” he said.



Dr Ayivor called for an end to the political duopoly currently being practized and appealed to voters to help enable the PNC to advance the nation with its long-conceited policies of free education, healthcare, and accelerated industrialization, which he claimed had been coveted by other parties.



“Enough is enough. You cannot be in power for 20 years and with nothing to show for it.



Unless you give us the four years, you will never know what we hold.



If we fail, kick us out. I will help you to remove us out of office,” he said.



The Vice Presidential Candidate is touring the Volta and Oti Regions, rousing voters against the two major political parties.



He said Voltarians must consider his position as the only Ewe native seeking the high office, and that he would surely guarantee their interest when elected.



He also asked the Muslim community to “help continue the tradition of Dr Hilla Liman, founder of the PNC, and who was “one of your own”.



He said the former President Liman left a corruption-free legacy, and that the PNC could be trusted with the development of Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.