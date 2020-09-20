General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

PNC national congress on course as party elects new executives for Bono Region

The PNC has elected new executives for Bono Region

Preparations towards the national congress of the People's National Convention (PNC) is on course with the election of new party executives to steer affairs of the party in the Bono Region.



The party organised its Bono Regional Congress on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sunyani, becoming the fourth region to do so after the Eastern, Ashanti, Upper East, regions took their turn last week.



According to the party, apart from the chairmanship and the youth organiser position that were contested, the rest of the aspirants contested unopposed.



The voting ended with Alanyina Sampana Sampson retaining his Chairmanship after defeating his contender, Kavaare D. Peter.



The Youth Organiser position was also fiercely contested. Nonetheless, Obiri Boakye Dickson clinched the position from his contender, Abigail Amo Baifi.



The other executive members are Haruna Mumin Abdullai (Deputy Chairman), Abdul Samad Nurideen (Secretary), Raphael Ayamga (Deputy Secretary), Benjamin Atta Ricco (organiser), and Justice Annor (Deputy Youth Organiser)



The rest are Adams Rukaya (Women's organiser) Matilda Akatu Adongo (Deputy Women's organiser), Asante Simone (Treasurer), Ernestina Adobea (Deputy treasurer), Abu Yahaya (Communication Secretary) and Addai Daniel (Deputy Communication Secretary).



The election, which was calm and peaceful was supervised by three electoral officers from the Bono Regional Office of the Electoral Commission - Mr Ankamah Ofosu Daniels, Mr Dedoye Kwame James, and Mr Kornutsey Vesper.



They were all sworn into office by the National Chairman of the PNC, Mr Bernard Monarh.



Commendation



The National Chairman of the PNC, Mr Bernard Mornah commended the executive members and the delegates for making the exercise peaceful, which, he said, demonstrates the non-violent nature of the PNC.



He tasked the new executive members to regard their election as an opportunity to serve and work collectively to win parliamentary seats for the party in the region.



"What you have done today is testimony that the PNC is putting itself in readiness to conduct our national delegates conference a week from now. I urge all of you to attach the same seriousness to all activities of the party and I believe that together we will make PNC great again," he said.



Mr Mornah implored the delegates to prepare for its national congress scheduled for September 26, 2020, and vote for candidates who have demonstrated their loyalty for the PNC and are ready to sacrifice for the party at all times.



Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Alanyina Sampana Sampson, pledged to work with both past and present executive members to win parliamentary seats for the PNC in the upcoming general election.





