PNC elects former Bolga MP as flagbearer

David Apasera is now the PNC flagbearer

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has elected former Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga David Apasera as its 2020 flagbearer.



At PNC’s National Delegates’ Conference held across the 16 regions, Mr Apasera beat contenders Sampson Asaki Awingobit and Reverend Samuel Adjei Baah to emerge victorious.



He polled 1,315 of the total valid votes cast to become the party’s flagbearer.



His closest contender, Sampson Awingobit, polled 789 voted while Rev Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.



By the results, Mr Apasera takes over from Ambassador-at-large Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama as the flagbearer of the PNC.

