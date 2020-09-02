Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

PNC becoming a joke, 3 months to elections no flagbearer and legitimate executives - Atik Mohammed

Former General Secretary of PNC, Atik Mohammed

Former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed says his party in less than three months to the general elections does not have a Presidential Candidate and legitimate executives to man the affairs of the party.



Describing the situation as a joke, Atik Mohammed indicated that the People’s National Convention (PNC) was not able to organize its Congress in December 2019 and has still not done it in about three months to elections.



“I am scandalized and hurt as well to say that the party is becoming like a joke. We were supposed to have gone to Congress in December 2019, we are almost at December 2020 and we have not done the congress; less than three months to election and PNC does not have a Flagbearer and legitimate executives,” he fumed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Atik Mohammed revealed that the likes of Bernard Mornah, the PNC National Chairman and Dr. Edward Mahama, the leader of the party, and the rest of the executives are occupying their positions illegally.



“All those making noise from Dr. Mahama to Bernard and to everybody else, none of them is a legitimate official; their time in office has expired. If for some constraints they could not go to congress in December 2019, what the law allows is that we would call for NEC to temporarily extend their mandate so that we can use the extended mandate to organize congress,” he hinted.



But according to the former Acting General Secretary of the PNC, the NEC meeting could not take place due to the factions created by both Dr. Mahama and Bernard Mornah as they kept instructing their members in their camps not to honour the invitations from either of them.



“With their expired mandate, everybody is still saying that he is a National Chairman, the other too is a leader. None of them has any legitimacy to call themselves a National Chairman or a Leader in the party as we speak,” he chided.



Stating the best way out, Atik Mohammed said that the Council of Elders of the party must be allowed to take and steer the affairs of the party to the next congress as none of the executives has legal right to stay in office to decide the date for the next congress to elect new executives.



He added that the illegal executives have rather kicked against the date fixed by the Council of Elders to organize the congress for the party; thus, those executives don’t have the locus to determine when Congress should be organized as they have expired



"You have no locus to say that you don’t accept the date for the Congress because you are illegitimate as we speak; in fact, you are illegal. the only body in which tenure is not specified or a body in the party that does not have a time limit is the Council of Elders," he stressed.

