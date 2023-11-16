PMAWCA holds 43rd annual council and 18th roundtable

Regional News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The 43rd annual council meeting and the 18th Roundtable of Director-Generals and

Managing Directors of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) has ended in Lagos, Nigeria.



Drawing participation from all PMAWCA Member Countries spanning West and Central

Africa, this year’s Meeting centred on the preparedness of PMAWCA Ports to aid the smooth and effective implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



The meeting drew attendance from more than 250 delegates and was held from the 6th through to the 9th of November under the theme ‘The Role of Ports in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



Opening the meeting, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola underscored the importance of the Maritime sector to the development of the economies of the various countries.



According to him, the need to invest in infrastructure is even more pronounced now, with the inception of AfCFTA.



“As a government that believes in the necessity of introducing information

technology in public management for transparency in its business processes, we

are giving the Nigerian Ports Authority all the backing necessary to fast-track the operationalisation of the port community system which is a recourse to the

implementation of the Nigerian Single Window. Full automation is the only way to

go if we plan to remain competitive in the global maritime industry,” the Minister stated.



Host of the meeting and Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko in his welcome remarks was emphatic on the need for ports to take matters of sustainability seriously.



According to him, countries in West and Central Africa are linked in challenges and multiple opportunities.



The Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his part called for effective collaboration between Customs Administrations and Port Authorities to aid smooth trade facilitation under the AfCFTA.



He averred that Trade is central to development and fosters prosperity with the attendant peace and security.