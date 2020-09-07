General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

PLAYBACK: NDC outdoors manifesto after long wait

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and Running Mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), is launching its manifesto for the upcoming December 2020 elections.



This comes after an earlier rescheduling of the launch date by the party.



The NDC changed the date for the launch of their manifesto from August 31 to September 7, 2020.



This they explained, was to enable its National Executive Committee and Council of Elders to approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto.



The party's Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and Running Mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, ahead of the launch though, have hinted portions of the party's policies on some campaign platforms.



Among these messages, is the pledge to transform Ghana into an advanced nation if the NDC is given a chance in the 2020 general elections.



Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched its manifesto earlier, on August 22, 2020.



Watch the event below:





