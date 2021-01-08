General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

PLAYBACK: Inauguration of 8th Parliament, swearing-in of President and Vice

Parliament House of Ghana

With the most recent drama and confusion rocking Ghana’s Parliament, the House has successfully elected a Speaker of Parliament for the next four year.



The shocking events on the floor of Parliament also witnessed security personnel from the military and police being called in to restore calm and order.



Alban S.K Bagbin was however elected by the House to serve as the Speaker of Ghana’s eighth Parliament.



Additionally, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia were also sworn in for a second term.



