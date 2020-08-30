General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo’s 16th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus among Ghanaians.



Today’s address is the President’s 16th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



In today’s address, the President is expected to announce the opening of the country’s air borders effective September.



In his 15th address to the nation, the President stated that, he has asked the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to be working with the Ministry of Health and its agencies to ascertain our readiness to re-open our airport.



"I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger who arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way and determine when we can re-open our border by air.



"I'm hoping that by God's grace we will be ready to do so by the 1st of September [2020]. Until further notice, our borders by air, land and sea remain closed to human traffic," President Akufo-Addo said.



Watch the President's address below:





