PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo’s 13th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus among Ghanaians.



Today’s address is the President’s 13th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



The address comes a day before final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils are to return to complete academic work from Monday, June 29, 2020.



Akufo-Addo in his last address announced the distribution of face masks, Veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, among other PPEs to schools across the country to help protect teachers, non-teaching staff as well as students who are currently in school to complete their academic year.



He also announced that his government has absorbed the WASSCE fees for all final year Senior High School (SHS) students who are about to write the 2020 WASSCE.



Today's address from the Jubilee House is expected to outline measures to be put in place at all JHSs across the country as they await the return of pupils.



