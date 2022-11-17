PIAC, GNPC to appear before parliament's ad hoc committee

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

A member of the ad hoc committee, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will appear before the committee of Parliament probing allegations in a censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



In a Facebook post, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared “the Ken Ofori-Atta Vote of Censure Parliamentary Committee resumes public hearings tomorrow at 11am. We expect PIAC and GNPC to appear before us.”



The ad hoc committee has commenced a public hearing on the motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta.



At the first sitting the Minority, represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, cited PIAC reports from 2019 to 2022 and the Petroleum Management Act as some of the basis for their allegations against the Ofori-Atta.



It is based on this the PIAC and GNPC are expected to appear before the house to respond to this allegation.



