PIAC 2018 monitoring report exposes rots in feeding for schools – Apaak

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has backed comments by former President John Mahama on the state of the Senior High School (SHS) in the country.



According to him, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) monitoring report supports the unpleasant nature of food supplied to schools.



This comes on the back of the former President John Mahama expressing some concerns on the challenges that have bedeviled the SHS in the country.



Commenting on the development, the Builsa South lawmaker who doubles as the deputy ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament questioned why unregistered tomato paste will be supplied to schools.



“JM is right. Our SHS students are fed insect infested beans, soup made from rotten groundnuts, banku made from weevil infested corn.



“Our wards are fed expired food items such as tomato paste, milk and mackrell. Will you feed such to your pet dog? Expect a detailed article soon,” Mr. Apaak stated.



He continued: “Auditor-General reports, the PIAC 2018 FSHS monitoring report support the case that our SHS students in some cases are fed unwholesome and expired food supplied by unscrupulous buffer stock food suppliers. Why will tomato paste not registered with the FDA be supplied to schools?”