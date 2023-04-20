PHOTOS: See the newly-built Kwabenya police barracks commissioned by Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the words of the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, this is something he has never seen before in his life.



“… what we are seeing is the first of its kind in my life history,” he said.



The IGP was speaking during the commissioning of 322 newly-built one- and two-bedroom self-contained flats, out of 514, that have been completed and are ready to be occupied by the police in Accra.



The event, which was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, includes units “fitted with modern facilities, and will serve as comfortable homes, afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.”



According to a caption shared on President Akufo-Addo’s page on Facebook, the project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities.



“This is further testimony of our unwavering commitment to provide decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel. Not only will this facility improve the welfare of our police officers, it will also enhance their capacity to serve our nation even more effectively,” the post added.



Background:



The project is in line with the government’s plan to build modern barracks for the security services, to accommodate their increasing numbers.



When completed, the project is expected to produce 504 housing units, a clinic, school block, police maintenance unit, police barracks, police station, fuel depot and a garage.



Present at the commissioning of the first phase was the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Other dignitaries at the event included the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey; the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery; IGP, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare; and the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, among others.



See photos of the completed first phase of the project below:































Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB