PHOTOS: Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at CACI Santamaria Assembly

It was all joy and excitement at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Santamaria, when church members thronged church in their beautiful cultural outfits.



The congregants, clad in diverse Ghanaian traditional outfits, sang and danced to the songs of some ethnic groupings in Ghana whilst they took turns in praising the name of God.



This was to climax the 2023 Cultural Day Celebration.



Rev Ebenezer Osei Attuah, the head pastor of the church, speaking on the topic "Christ is all and in all" culled from Colossians 3:11, entreated Christians to be one in the Lord and avoid discrimination.



“We are a big family in the Lord and our Lord Jesus Christ laid down his life for us all. There is no Jew or Greek, no female or male, black or white. No matter your colour if you are in Christ Jesus, we are one,” he said.



Rev. Attuah noted that the church must do things together devoid of discrimination.



