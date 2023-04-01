PHOTOS: NPP MP involved in gory accident before vote on new taxes

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru was involved in a gory accident on his way to the House Friday evening, March 31, 2023.



Photos shared on social media platforms showed a badly mangled aloon car he was purportedly riding in at the time of the accident.



The Nanton MP was, however, taken to Parliament to help the NPP successfully approve three new taxes before he was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.



Even though he was not physically available in the Chamber at the time of voting, Speaker Alban Bagbin justified the reason for allowing his vote to be counted stating that he only followed procedures.



”Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk shall be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind.”



“I did not do anything untoward. I only followed the rules.”



The three new taxes are: Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.



The bills were presented to Parliament as part of government's plans to raise about 4 billion Ghana Cedis annually in domestic revenue mobilisation.



They are also crucial to help secure Board Approval for the US$3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme after a staff-level agreement was reached late last year.









