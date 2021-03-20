PHOTOS: Mourners pay their last respect to renowned photographer, Bob Pixel

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was rather a sorrowful Saturday on March 20, 2021, as the burial service for one of Ghana’s renowned photographers, Emmanuel Bobbie was held.



The solemn ceremony held in Accra began with a filling past of the remains of Bob Pixel as he was popularly known. He passed away after a short illness on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



Some mourners, family members and friends who paid their last respects could not hold back their tears as they filed past the body.



All donned in black funeral attires, many mourners from all works of life attended the ceremony of one of Ghana’s pioneer photographers and filmmakers.



