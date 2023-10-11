PHOTOS: E.T Mensah's remains arrives from South Africa

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mortal remains of former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Enoch Teye Mensah, arrived in Ghana from South Africa on October 10, 2023.



His death in the southern African country was confirmed on October 2, 2023 by family members. He was in South Africa for health reasons when he passed.



According to a video stream shared by the state broadcaster, GBC, there was a busy scene at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as representatives of government, parliament, family, friends and wellwishers waited to receive the remains that arrived aboard a South African Airways plane.



President Nanan Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was represented by Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister; who formally received the mortal remains of the late minister and Greater Accra Regional Member of the Council of State.



Traditional rites were undertaken before the body was moved by the military to a stand. The late ET Mensah's corpse was draped in the national flag.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was represented by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and other top officials.



The body has since been conveyed to the morgue after a brief ceremony.



The former sports minister died aged 77. He was born on 17 May 1946. He was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.



See some photos from the arrival of the body:



















SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



