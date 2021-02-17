General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel summit in Chad

Akufo-Addo flanked by Burkinabe (l) and Chadian counterparts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo flew to Chad early this week to join his counterparts in the Sahel region for a two-day security meeting.



Leaders from the G5 Sahel bloc were joined by their French counterpart Emmanuel Macron via video link to discuss ways to combat terrorist activity that has been roiling the region over the past few years.



Even though Ghana is not a member of the group, president Akufo-Addo was in attendance.



The two-day program also saw the change of leadership of the bloc from Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani to Chadian Idris Deby Itno.



President Akufo-Addo who was clad in a batakari and wore a black nose mask sat through the sessions that included host president Idris Deby Itno and presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger who form the G5 Sahel group.



All photos courtesy Burkinabe presidency and G5 Sahel Twitter handle