PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo, Ken, Bawumia, others share light moments at NPP HQ

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters on November 2 when the four flagbearer aspirants signed an agreement of good comradeship ahead of the November 4.



The president met with all four aspirants including his vice president Mahamudu Bawumia who is a frontrunner in the race to replace the president as leader of the NPP.



Photos circulated of the event shows light moments as all present shared smiles, handshakes and hugs in an atmosphere that friendliness.



Photos of Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasanteries with Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia's main contender and those of Bawumia and Ken were widely shared.



Ken, Bawumia and two other aspirants, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh signed a four-paged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was reached following a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.



A copy of the document sighted by GhanaWeb shows that it has six clauses of which four go to the heart of the process. The four being: Acceptance of primary election results, promotion of peace and cohesion, no resignation from the party and support for the winner.



The other two clauses are on enforcement mechanisms of the MoU and the timeline and duration - which starts when it was signed till announcement of winner of the election.



All four aspirants who were present at the meeting signed as did Chair of the elections committee, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and his vice and secretary.



Today’s primaries is expected to be a closely watched event, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tipped by many to win.



His main contender is Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, while former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, are also in the race for the flagbearer position.







