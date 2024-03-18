PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, RWTH Aachen University, and Switzerland Embassy organize a workshop training to empower youth skills

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, in partnership with RWTH Aachem University, Switzerland Embassy in Accra, Ghana, and Amalitech, have organized a workshop contest to break gender inequality in society.



The programme titled "Empowering the Youth Through Enterprise Skills Development" was launched in Tamale, the capital of the Northern region.



During a media briefing, Fuseini Yakubu, the Chief Executive Director of PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, underscored the program's significance.



He noted that women must be empowered in STEM education programmes to bridge the gender gap between men and women.



Prof. Alidu Sanatu, a lecturer from the University of Development Studies, spoke about the transformative impact of advocacy programs on challenging gender stereotypes.



She praised the non-profit organizations for reshaping the narrative in the region which was traditionally dominated by men.



Expressing concern about the growing number of young females migrating from Tamale to cities, Prof. Alidu attributed this trend to limited education and prospects in localities.



She stressed that measures should be put in place to address these challenges.



Highlighting the collaboration's potential, Prof. Alidu stated that the program aims to equip and encourage more females to pursue STEM education, tackling the root causes of migration.



“In the past, you will see most of the activities taken part more by the men, male-dominated.



“…assuming at the end of the day about 150 participants get trained and some of them can get into engineering, others can get into other entrepreneurial skills and they start up, they are going to be engaged and things will change,” she said.



The Head of the Ideation Program at RWTH Aachen University in Germany Jan Poblocki stated “What we are doing here basically is to share what we are doing in Germany here in Ghana and enforce our collaboration with Ghana, women in Tech in Ghana, and women in universities.



“So, it is great to ensure this collaboration so that we can all learn from each other and enjoy great opportunities from each other.



“Last year we went to Kumasi and Accra and this year we are looking for other regions to go to.”



He emphasized the importance of collaborating with PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana.



















