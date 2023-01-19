You are here: HomeNews2023 01 19Article 1697732

PAC refers officials of 26 Health Institutions for prosecution

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has referred some officials of 26 Health Institutions to the Attorney General for prosecution.

The officials have been indicted in the 2020 auditor general’s report for procuring goods and services to the tune of 5,895,822.00 cedis without competitive tendering which is against the public procurement Act 2003(Act 663) section 35 and 43.

According to the Act, a procurement entity shall procure goods, services, or works by competitive tendering; and that, the procurement entity shall request quotations from as many suppliers or contractors as practicable but from at least three different sources.

The affected institutions include the Ministry of Health headquarters, the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital among others.

Chairman for Public Accounts Committee James Klutse Avedzi in making the referral during today’s hearing warned such infractions will not be tolerated.

