PAC chairman advises MMDAs against contract renewals with Zoomlion

James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has issued a caution to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) regarding the automatic renewal of contracts with waste management firm Zoomlion, citing a lack of discernible benefits.



During a public accounts committee hearing in Ho, where the Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly was in question for failing to provide the necessary documents for contract renewal with Zoomlion, the Ketu North MP emphasized that Parliament had approved the non-renewal of the waste management company's contracts, citinewroom.com reports



Avedzi's warning comes in light of growing concerns about the transparency and cost-effectiveness of Zoomlion's contracts with MMDAs.



The PAC Chairman proposed a comprehensive review of the existing agreements with Zoomlion, highlighting that many Assemblies lack transparency in their contractual arrangements with the company.



He explained, "I am told that there is a clause in the contract that gives automatic renewal. Unless you, the assembly, will communicate to the company the intention not to renew."



James Avedzi urged the MMDAs to revisit their contract documents, reference the relevant clauses, and inform Zoomlion that they do not intend to renew the contracts upon expiration.



He stressed that this action is warranted, as many Assemblies are not reaping substantial benefits from these agreements and are essentially squandering resources.



