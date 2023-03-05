Owusu-Bio inspects 504 housing unit for Police, others ahead of handing over

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio on Friday, 3rd March 2023, led a delegation from the Ghana Police Service and the Lands Ministry to inspect the ongoing construction of the 504 housing units being built for the Ghana Police Service.



His visit also served as a preliminary handing over preparations and site tour ahead of the official handing over of the police apartments under construction at Kwabenya (Atomic) a suburb of Accra.



At a recently held news conference by the Lands Ministry, Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor disclosed that some State agencies within the vast acres of land around the Kotoka International Airport are being relocated to Kwabenya, to pave way for the redevelopment of the area into a modern commercial hub.



According to the Minister, the agencies within the enclave to be moved, includes the Ghana Police Service, DVLA, Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency.



In the company of the Deputy Minister on the visit were the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson, officials from the Lands Ministry and the Ghana Police Service.