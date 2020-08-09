Politics of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Owusu Bempah throws subtle jabs at Sammy Gyamfi

Director of Communications for Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah has thrown a subtle jab at the National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.



In a discussion on Neat FM, Owusu Bempah said being a communicator or a politician is not all about "holding press conferences and threatening security officials"



Background



Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference said: “The police officers and the military officers are making their career conterminous with that of President Akufo-Addo. The day President Akufo-Addo exits office will be the last day they will serve as policemen and military men and we will deal with them mercilessly”.



He also took to his twitter handle with this message: “Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo Addo-gov’t as pliant agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC gov’t will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts”.





