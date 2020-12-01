General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Owusu Bempah reveals his latest vision about Ghana's elections

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the self-acclaimed ‘nation’s prophet’ has urged Ghanaians to disregard prophecies that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo losing the 2020 elections.



According to the pro-NPP prophet, the president is still in the driving seat and any prediction or prophecy that states otherwise should be taken with a pinch of salt.



With just six days remaining for the election to be held, Owusu Bempah maintains that the latest revelation made to him by God has Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party retaining his seat.



“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it.”



“I’m surprised some prophets are saying that John Mahama will win the elections. Nana Akufo-Addo is still on the seat, he has not left it. In 2016, I saw the seat being empty. John Mahama was not on the seat. The prophecies going around shows that some people don’t see things before they speak but as for me, I only speak when it has been revealed to me,” he said on Net2 TV.



Owusu Bempah also rejected suggestions he has some hatred for John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.



He disclosed that he only comes out to say what he has been told by God and that there is no malice attached. He, however, added that John Mahama’s silence on attacks targeted at him by some NDC members is a reason he occasionally speaks against him and the party.



“The reason people assume I hate Mahama is because his people insult me every day on radio and I am a human being so it gets to me sometimes. Is Mahama saying he hasn’t heard those things? They insult me and attack even my mum. Because of the insults, whenever I speak they think I am responding to them.”



“God installs chiefs and he as appointed Nana Akufo-Addo and rejected Mahama. There are some leaders who kill to attain power and there is blood on their hands,” he said.





