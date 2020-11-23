General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Owusu Bempah jabs Frimpong Manso over election prophecies

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has jabbed the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Paul Frimpong- Manso, for advising prophets to stop election prophesies ahead of 2020 polls.



According to Owusu Bempah, election prophesies started way back in the Old Testament adding that, he is not the first or last to prophesy about elections.



Rev. Frimpong- Manso explained that prophecies by prophets and some pastors before elections only causes fear and tension in the country.



However, speaking on phone with Abena Dufie Asare-Adjapong on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, Owusu Bempah said Rev. Frimpong-Manso does not read the bible and therefore, does not know the origin of election prophesies.



“I don’t know if the one who said this reads the Bible, if he reads the bible and understands it, he will not say what he is saying. He is not supposed to say what he is saying. Daniel prophesized about Nebuchadnezzar’s reign, God told Samuel to anoint Saul, and David to rule their land and so if I prophesy about the election, it is not new, I am not the first to do so,” he said.



Owusu Bempah said all his election prophecies have never failed, adding that if any prophet is chosen by God and he speaks about the nation through him, God brings him closer to kings, citing Ahab, Elijah, Mordechai and others as examples.



He said if Ghana is a country God has at heart, no one can be president without God showing concern or revealing it to his people.



According to Owusu Bempah, all his prophesies about Presidents have come to pass and therefore it is the same way this prophesy will come to pass.



“In 2016, some prophets said Akufo-Addo will never be President, but God told me he will win. I saw that of Former President John Agyekum Kufour and Atta Mills and it happened. I also saw that President Buhari would win when others predicted his opponent will. God is able to reveal to the prophets who will rule the nation,” he said.



Owusu Bempah also said the Pastors know who will win but they are just being hypocrites for not revealing the truth.



“God has appointed Nana-Addo as the next president, we should not allow others to deceive us. Those who are saying otherwise should put a stop to it,” he said.



He also reiterated that the NDC will not come to power anytime soon, saying that the party will be in opposition for a long time

