Owusu Bempah invokes curses on critics after failed US election prophecy

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Despite a plethora of evidence proving that he indeed prophesied that Donald Trump was going to win the 2020 United States of America elections, Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry maintains that he never made such comments.



Owusu Bempah said on Okay FM that he never predicted victory for Donald Trump and that those making such claims are people who loathe him.



“If anyone says that I prophesied a victory for Trump then that person just hates me. In my interview, I never said Trump was going to win. Anyone who says otherwise is peddling falsehood about me”, he said.



Since the elections were called for Joe Biden, Owusu Bempah has become the butt of social media trolls with tweeps discrediting his prophetic prowess.



The pro-NPP has however responded to the trolls, literally cursing his critics.



In a viral video, Owusu Bempah invoked curses of death and poverty on persons ridiculing him.



He lamented that he has neither stolen nor raped anyone to warrant the attacks targeted at him.



He protested that he is just a man through whom God speaks to His people.



“If it’s God who spoke to me and it’s not out of my own volition... I’ve not stolen, neither have I raped anyone. So if I say God has revealed this to me and you speak against me, God will visit you. That gentleman who was at the airport insulting me, he will die a miserable death, they will suffer on earth before they die. Whoever wants to challenge me should write today’s date down, I’ve not lied”, he said.





