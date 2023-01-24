'Owusu Bempah has one name, one passport' - Junior pastor shades Reverend Kusi Boateng

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Ohenenana Kwame Amoh, a junior pastor at Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah's Glorious World Power Ministry International could not resist the urge to aim a dig at Reverend Kusi Boateng of the Power Chapel Worldwide over the saga involving him and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the National Cathedral.



During church service on Sunday, January 22, 2023, Kwame Amoh who is also a broadcaster with the Despite Media Group was as usual charged with the responsibility of doing the hype-man job for Reverend Owusu Bempah.



In his introduction of Reverend Owusu Bempah ahead of the delivery of the day's sermon, Kwame Amoah aimed jabs at Reverend Kusi Boateng who has had certain document of his put out by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with allegations that his firm, JNS Talent Centre, is the beneficiary of wrongful payment of GH₵2.6 million from the secretariat of the National Cathedral.



“Because the reverend minister here is not involved in anything fictitious, he has one and not two. The only name we know is Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah. You won’t hear of another name anywhere. You won’t see another name in his passport. He has only one passport. You won’t find another name in his driving license. His name is Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah,” he said.



Present at the service was a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong was spotted smiling as Kwame Amoh made the remarks against Reverend Kusi Boateng.



Later on Kennedy Agyapong was invited to the podium to deliver a sermon and the MP for Assin Central touched on the need for Christians to expose charlatans who parade as pastors or prophets.



“The topic I intend to teach is the same verse Reverend Owusu Bempah chose. In 2019, I started a crusade to expose pastors and prophets who are fake. Some of the affected persons were preaching that I was anti-Christ so when I went to certain churches, the pastors told me I was anti-Christ.



“The topic by Reverend Owusu Bempah shows you what I was trying to do. My first verse is 1st Kings 19:24-40 and it talks about Elijah and the Prophets of Baal. We are in the end times and that is exactly what we are experiencing.



“We have good prophets and bad ones. Just as the disciples asked Jesus to show them how to pray. We should ask Reverend Owusu Bempah how we can detect the good prophets. If he had lied, I would have exposed him but his topic aligns with mine. He has shown the difference between genuine prophets and bad ones,” he said.



Context



Speculations are rife that Reverend Kusi Boateng and Reverend Owusu Bempah are engaged in some soft battle over the soul of the NPP.



According reports, Kusi Boateng is now favored as the go-to religious person of the NPP, a position once held by Reverend Owusu Bempah.







