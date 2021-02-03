General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Owusu Bempah denies prophesying that Bawumia will lead NPP

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has denied reports that he prophesied that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



He described such reports as fake and should be rejected.



A statement he issued on Wednesday, February 3 said “The attention of Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has been drawn to a false publication going viral on the internet and social media platforms alleging that Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has prophesied that ‘Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming NPP’s flagbearer in 2024.’



“The contents of the said publication are false and must be disregarded by all well-meaning Ghanaians. The story has been made calculatedly by certain unscrupulous persons to stage their own parochial agenda.

“Their intention is to drag the reputation of the man of God into the mud. Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah implores the general public and well-meaning Ghanaians to disregarded the false story and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.



“Further, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has referred the matter to his lawyers for advice, and we shall suggest to all those peddling false news about Prophet Owusu Bempah to desist from doing so forthwith.”