Owusu Bempah denies knowledge of leaked audio threatening IGP, Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has vehemently denied any knowledge of a viral audio recording in which he is heard making threats against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare.



The man of God has labeled the audio as a fabrication by his detractors, aimed at tarnishing his image and reputation.



The leaked audio, which contains menacing remarks directed towards the IGP, allegedly stems from recent arrests and alleged maltreatment.



In the audio, Prophet Owusu Bempah claims to have played a significant role in the election of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and highlights the sacrifices made to secure his victory.



He alleges that some individuals lost their lives, others suffered serious accidents and endured amputations as part of these sacrifices. The audio concludes with threats against IGP Dampare.



However, in response to the leaked audio, Prophet Owusu Bempah in a press statement on June 14, 2023, unequivocally stated that he had no knowledge of its existence and denied being the voice heard in the recording.



“My attention has been drawn to an audio circulating on social media, alleged to be my voice. I wish to emphatically state that I have no knowledge about the creation of the said audio and I also deny categorically that the voice of the speaker in the audio is mine.



“To the best of my knowledge, I have not at any time spoken with any person, whether on phone or in an interview where I have made any such comments attributed to me. I do not believe that any right-thinking person would proudly go about telling others about atrocities or heinous crimes he/she has committed with such confidence as is heard in the audio,” part of the statement said.



He expressed his strong belief that the audio was concocted by individuals with malicious intentions, seeking to damage his reputation and incite public disaffection towards him.



“I believe that the audio was carefully created by some detractors who have diabolic intentions and wish to court public disaffection for me. Any discerning listener will note that nowhere in the said leaked audio did the speaker make mention of killing someone as is being portrayed.



“The speaker is heard in the audio saying in twi language "do you know what sacrifices we made before Akufo Addo became President?" Though I cannot avouch the context that statement was made, I do not believe that, the word sacrifices used in the statement connotes committing murder.



“I am therefore of the opinion that the caption given to the audio by certain bloggers is in itself very misleading and calculated to cause fear and panic. Furthermore, the speaker asserts that Madam Gladys Asmah of blessed memory, died because of His Excellency the President of Ghana.”



The statement added “I do not know the causes of Madam Asthma's death but I believe she died a natural death in a good old age. As I have already mentioned, the audio has been created with diabolic intentions by my detractors to cause some injury to my reputation and the act must be condemned.



“I have also instructed my lawyers to report the matter to the police for investigations. I entreat members of my family, church, followers, friends, well-wishers, loved ones, and all persons to disregard the audio alleged to have been made by me and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.”



Read a transcription of the audio below:



"Maame, tell Dampare that Akufo-Addo is aware of my contributions to his success, and now that I have started making noise, he is feeling the pressure. Tell Dampare that I am saying that he will regret becoming IGP, and tell him I said what I will do to him in Ghana he will regret. Let him know that if it wasn’t for me Akufo-Addo couldn’t have become president. Tell him because Akufo-Addo became president, someone’s leg has been amputated… Someone’s car somersaulted on Tema Motorway, ask him if the time I met with Akufo-Addo he was there. Ask him if he knows the relationship I have with Akufo-Addo.



“Ask him about the time when Akufo-Addo's wife and Aunty Ama Busia came to me. Where was Dampare standing then? Tell Dampare to contact Captain Smart and find out what Owusu Bempah did before Nana Addo became president. Does he think Nana Addo's presidency was a simple matter? Does he know the sacrifices we made? It was due to that that Maame Gladys Asmah died, and because of that, Maama Ama Busia's leg had to be amputated. If he wants to hear the things, I can reveal in this country...



“Akufo-Addo did not become president easily. Because of Akufo-Addo's presidency, Maame Gladys Asmah died ... if someone hadn't died, Akufo-Addo wouldn't have become president. Does he know the secret actions we took? Akufo-Addo has summoned NPP leaders to ask them to plead with me. He was abroad, and it was because of me that he had to terminate his activities and return to Ghana. He didn't realize what Dampare did to me, the way they came after me, him, and Kofi Boakye.



“Tell Dampare that he has met his match, and he will see what I will do to him. If it wasn't for me, Akufo-Addo wouldn't have become president, never. Because of Akufo-Addo, a young guy named Albert who gathered NPP supporters to approach me had his car somersaulted on the Tema Motorway. It was so severe that they had to cut the car before retrieving his body...



“ Do you know how much I have suffered because of Akufo-Addo? Tell him that Owusu Bempah has contacted you and that I will do something to him in this country (Ghana) that will make him flee. And tell him that I will show him that I made Akufo-Addo a sitting president before he was appointed as the IGP. Also, inform him that he cannot kill me or harm me in any way. Let him joke around, and he will see what I am capable of.



“Tell him that I will never forgive him on this earth... the way he and Victor Kusi Boateng were coming to kill me in Kumasi. I have all the information.



“So, I am giving you this message. Inform him that I have already told Ernest Owusu Bempah and Chairman Wontumi. Chairman Wontumi doesn't even pick up my calls. If you don't pass on this message to Dampare, I will be disappointed in you. Tell Dampare that he will regret his position as IGP,” part of the audio said in Twi.











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV















AM/DO