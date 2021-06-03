Owning an excavator is a right - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has described as unfortunate the burning of excavators of illegal miners and President Akufo-Addo’s call for affected persons to go to court.



XYZ Parliamentary correspondent, Princess Arita Anim reports the Tamale South MP insisted it is a right for every Ghanaian to own an excavator with respect to the constitution.



He added the powers of the president is subject to the laws of Ghana hence endorsing the burning of excavators was unlawful.



“Therefore the president is accordingly reminded that his powers and the constitutions are subject to the laws of Ghana… It’s a right, Right to ownership- to own an excavator, it’s a law and I am not aware of any law in Ghana which permits burning for excavators” he said.



"To improve it, we should now add that any person clearing an excavator must sign an undertaken that it would not be use for purposes of illegal mining and when he's in breach of it then you can come to parliament for approval to burn excavators," he urged.







"To improve it, we should now add that any person clearing an excavator must sign an undertaken that it would not be use for purposes of illegal mining and when he’s in breach of it then you can come to parliament for approval to burn excavators,” he urged.



On his part, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu justified government’s approach to burn excavators seized from illegal miners.