General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Overwhelming numbers at Tema Primary School on first day of voters registration

The Electoral Commission has begun a month-long registration of Ghanaians for a new voter register.



A visit by GhanaWeb to the Tema Primary School showed that the turnout for the area has been overwhelming. At 12 noon, the center had registered over fifty people.



The process was moving slowly as a result of the use of only one BVR machine at the center. There was no adherence to social distancing due to the overwhelming number of turnouts.



Meanwhile, the exercise is being held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centers each across the country.



It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.



The commission assures it will maintain strict health protocols to protect registrants against the deadly covid -19 disease.



Over 44,000 registration officers have been recruited for the mass voter registration exercise.





