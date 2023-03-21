Overview of NPP Belgium 10th anniversary

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: NPP Belgium branch

NPP Belgium is 10 years old by the grace of God. The idea of the Belgium branch was conceived in July 2010, which was spearheaded by the then interim Chairman, Nana Agyare Kodie, who became the substantive chairman for two terms. The branch was set up with the help of a group of people who accepted and agreed to make the formation of the branch a reality.



The aim of the formation of this branch was to mobilize party members and sympathizers in Belgium to help and contributes in various ways both physically and financially to the development and progress of the party back in Ghana.



With encouragement, advice, and support from then Holland branch chairman, Mr. Kobby Annan, currently the deputy CEO of GAME in Ghana, the branch was introduced to the party’s headquarters under the leadership of H.E. Charles Owiredu, Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, who was the then director of International Affairs at the party's office.



The interim Chairman, Nana Agyare Kodie, received blessings from H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo at his residence, who was then the presidential candidate for the 2012 elections after the National Delegates Conference in August 2010..



NPP Belgium Branch was inaugurated on 12th October 2012 with over 150 members. During the inauguration, over 500 members across the NPP fraternity came to support the program.



The event was chaired by Mr. Sammy Awuku, the then National Deputy Communications Officer and Mr. Hopeson Adorye as Special Guest. We say Ayekoo! to all and sundry, especially to the founding members and all those who helped

in various ways to establish the branch.



The branch is 10 years old. Hurray



It is worth celebrating because through a common vision, sacrifices, and hard work, the branch has thrived through the dark days to reach this high level.

The theme for the anniversary is dubbed “ Working together! Breaking the 8 together”. This is a call to unite and propel the party for 2024 elections.



The event will serve as a platform to mobilize, encourage, and pave the way for members to familiarize and socialize themselves with the party’s principles and activities and build solidarity to move the party forward..