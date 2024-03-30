Overspeeding major cause of rising road crashes during festivities – NRSA

Regional News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: GNA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says overspeeding coupled with overloading are major causes of rising road crashes especially during festive seasons.



Speaking to some transport operators and driver unions in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Zachariah Laari, the Upper East Regional Director of the Authority advised drivers to be cautious, especially during the Easter and Ramadan festivities, to help reduce road crashes.



On the theme, “stop speeding, stay alive”, the NRSA is embarking on sensitizing drivers and transport operators in the region to ensure compliance with road safety regulations to contribute to safety on the road.



The engagement brought together transport unions such as Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Vision, and V3 among others as well as their drivers.



Laari said the Authority had observed that there had been increasing cases of road crashes during festive seasons and attributed the causes to the frequent interactions on the road coupled with overspeeding and overloading on the part of drivers.



“This is the period drivers think they can make money, so they tend to overspend and as a result cause accidents”, he said.



“Apart from that, drunk driving and fatigued driving are factors that cause accidents during this period due to the busy nature of the season, but we need everybody to stay alive and we urge the drivers to obey road regulations”.



He said it was therefore necessary for the drivers to be wary of the rules and regulations governing their operations and the need to ensure safety on the road.



He explained that the transport sector and particularly the driving profession was integral in the socioeconomic growth of the country and called for collective responsibility to ensure that no life was lost through crashes.



As part of streamlining the operations and ensuring road-worthy vehicles on the road, the Regional Director further disclosed that the Authority from March 2024, would begin registering transport operators.



He said the process was free and urged transport operators to take advantage of the system to remain in business.



Dunstan Agamba, the Assistant Upper East Regional Manager, of the National Insurance Commission, noted that most often, drivers patronised the life insurance more than the general insurance and urged the drivers and transport operators to take advantage of the opportunities the insurance company offered.



Abdul-Fatawu Atinga, the Upper East Regional Chairman, of GPRTU, noted that the engagement was key to reducing road crashes and urged his fellow drivers to be cautious on the road during the festive season to save lives.