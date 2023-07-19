Overlord of Dagbon calls for peace as new Mandariwura of Bole moves to community

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The King and Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari (II) on Sunday July 16, 2023 sent a powerful message of unity, peace, and cultural pride to the people of Gonja and other ethnic groups of Northern Ghana at the outdooring and subsequent movement of the new Mandariwura of the Bole Traditional Area, Alhaji Gilbert Seidu Iddi to his community in Mandari.



The event at Mandari was graced by several dignitaries, including former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, political party executives and Chiefs of Gonja and other Traditional Areas from across Northern Ghana.



The King and Overlord of Dagbon dispatched a high powered delegation from the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi led by Naa Tia Salifu, the Paramount Chief of the Bogu Traditional Area as well as the Kpihigu Naa of Yendi, the Dagbon Maligu Naa, Walaru of Yendi, the Bologu Kpanlana, the Yizei Naa and the secretary of the Yaa- Naa Alhaji Abdul Rahman Mohammed.



A speech read on behalf of the King and Overlord of Dagbon by his secretary, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Mohammed emphasised the crucial role of chiefs in the development and cohesion of communities.



The Yaa- Naa expressed the pleasure of representing Yaa Naa Abukari (II) and highlighted the importance of the chieftaincy institution in Ghana.



He said the Chiefs, acting as the unifying force within their chiefdoms and paramountcies, bring together people from diverse backgrounds, including different political affiliations, religions, cultures, and languages.



The King and Overlord of Dagbon acknowledged that the chiefs play a crucial role in promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering unity among their people.



The Yaa- Naa said they have transformed traditional festivals into platforms for discussing and funding various developmental projects within their territories.



Yaa Naa Abukari (II) emphasized the cardinal principle of peace, urging the newly enskinned Mandariwura to prioritize it above all else.



Recognising the unique cultural and traditional heritage of the Bole community, the Yaa- Naa encouraged the promotion and preservation of their customs.



He said embracing traditions does not signify backwardness but rather a source of pride and a testament to the wealth of traditional knowledge accumulated over the years.



The King and Overlord of Dagbon further conveyed his congratulations to the new Mandariwura and stressed the importance of prioritizing education.



Recognising that education forms the foundation of development, Yaa Naa Abukari (II) called on all chiefs to take the education of their children seriously.



The Yaa- Na emphasized unity and peaceful coexistence among the people.



Yaa- Naa Abukari II urged the chiefs to put aside any past differences and work together towards the development of their respective communities.



He said unity of purpose and shared goals are paramount in ensuring progress and prosperity.



The words spoken by Yaa Naa Abukari II echoed throughout the gathering, inspiring all to work together towards a brighter future.



The enskinment ceremony and outdooring of the new Mandariwura in Bole and subsequent movement to his community of Mandari not only marked the beginning of Mandarawura’s reign but also served as a reminder of the importance of unity, peace, and cultural pride for the development of the community.



The Mandari skin of Bole Traditional Area is the most prominent skin after the Bole skin.