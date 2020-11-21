General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Over-pampered' Amidu has resigned and so what? - Charles Owusu fumes

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has descended heavily on Martin Amidu over his appointment as Special Prosecutor and subsequent resignation.



Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020 citing reasons that he wasn't remunerated, his office not well resourced and President Nana Akufo-Addo interfering in his work among others.



He also stated that some people within the government are threatening his life and slandering him but he is undaunted.



He has warned the President to address what he terms as lies being peddled around about him or else he will divulge sensitive secrets of the government to the public.



"I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable. So, either the attacks will stop or I will defend my integrity even if that means my death. It is something I won by virtue of hard work from the PNDC till date and I'm not going to allow anybody, not even the President, to pull that integrity into the mud".



"Anybody who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning that corruption will fight back and all that is going on is corruption fighting back, and it's demonstrating . . . Nobody should push me. I repeat nobody should push me . . . They should tell their people they have wrongly briefed to be telling lies about me to stop before I decide to respond, and when I decide to respond, I will do so without fear or favor; and as I told you even to the extent that if my life will be laid for speaking the truth and defending the constitution of Ghana as by law established, I'll do so. Now as a private citizen, nobody can control me . . .", he angrily said in an interview with Citi FM's journalist Umaru Sanda.



But Charles Owusu strongly believes Martin Amidu is doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, Mr. Amidu wants to score political points for the NDC ahead of the December polls.



''I'm sure Mr. Martin Amidu wants to just do something to show the NDC people that he is a member of the party. Yes, everybody knows he is an NDC member; trying to give them maybe some political advantage, but I'm not sure this will inure to the NDC's benefit...Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo before he appointed Mr. Martin Amidu. So, he (Amidu) was not a factor...'', he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



To him, Mr Amidu's resignation is no news because he ''simply couldn't do the work. The office does not make you big, you make the office big...I think he's being overpampered''.



''Who cares? Martin has resigned and so?'' he queried.









