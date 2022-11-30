Over a dozen students suffer injuries as school bus falls into a ditch

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least 14 students of the Great Faith Rockery School have been rushed to two different hospitals in Kumasi after their school bus got involved in an accident.



According to a report by adomonlie.com detailing an eyewitness account of the accident, the driver of the bus lost control of the steering wheel and somersaulted multiple times before landing the bus in a ditch close to the Subin River on the Asokwa-Ahodwo road.



Four of the students onboard the bus who sustained injuries were rushed to a private hospital located in Ahodwo, while another 10 were sent to the Asokwa Children's Hospital for treatment.



"After examination, clinically they are stable, but four of them had minor injuries, so we are planning to detain the four, do a series of X-rays, and then hopefully they will be fine," a medical doctor at the Asokwa Children's Hospital, Dr. Fred Fonjang, giving an update on the condition of the students, said.



A taxi driver, Seidu Innusah, who helped to convey some of the students to the private hospital, indicated that the children were in a safe condition.



Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident have called on school managers to ensure the safety of their vehicles for students.



Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/SEA