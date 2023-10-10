Over 900 Ghana Law School students pass 2023 exams

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council has reported that over 900 individuals successfully passed the examination.



This includes 499 students who were previously denied admission into the Ghana School of Law two years ago but later gained admission after a series of protests and appeals.





The leadership of the 2023 batch of students at the Ghana School of Law has expressed their satisfaction with the impressive pass rate in this year's call to the Bar examination.





Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, the immediate past Student Representative Council (SRC) president of the Ghana School of Law, shared his excitement about the results and the upcoming call to the Bar ceremony, which is expected to witness the highest number of candidates in history.



Atta-Agyapong remarked, "It's exciting how students are reacting on their WhatsApp pages and statuses. For the first time, we are going to have over 900 students called to the Ghana bar. It's quite historic given the turn of events in the past, citinewroom quoted



He encouraged students who did not make it onto the successful list not to lose hope and to remain steadfast in their efforts. He pointed out that there is still an opportunity for them to be called to the bar through the mini-call scheduled for March next year.



"It's not the end of the road," Atta-Agyapong emphasized. "We have a mini-call, and it's expected that next year these students will be offered the opportunity to sit for the supplementary exams. When they are successful, they will be called to the bar."



