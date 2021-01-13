Regional News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Over 90 people displaced as heavy rainfall causes havoc in Seikwa

The strong winds ripped off the roofing sheets of 22 houses, two churches, and a filling station.

A heavy downpour has caused some serious havoc to several properties at Seikwa in the Tain District of the Bono region.



The rainfall which started around 4:00 pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, destroyed some houses displacing many people in the process.



The Seventh Day Adventist Primary School and the Roman Catholic Junior High School were also not spared the wrath of the heavy downpour.



A nonagenarian who was injured in the process is currently receiving treatment at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.



According to the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Oppong Andrews, over 90 people have been displaced and are now staying with friends or family members.



He told Ghanaweb via phone interview that his outfit has gone round the community to ascertain the extent of the damage.



He has assured that the affected individuals will at the appropriate time receive the necessary support from NADMO.



“Many people were affected by the heavy rainfall on Monday as a result of a heavy downpour. We have visited the affected persons and at the appropriate time we will donate materials to support them”.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the Akumafie Electoral Area, Yeboah Akwasi Eric, says the affected individuals are going through a tough time and has called on the public to support them with materials such as mattresses, cement, wood, and used clothing.



