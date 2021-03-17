General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Over 80% of target group in Accra have been vaccinated – Health Directorate

Ghana is looking to vaccinate about 20 million of the population against the virus

The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination exercise in Accra has seen over 80% of target population receive their shots.



The Greater Accra was given over 300,000 vaccines for phase one of the exercise.



Although the public expressed mixed reaction to the vaccination, the acceptance rate has been impressive during the rollout.



The Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Dr Charity Sarpong, told Citi News that, “with time the acceptance rate has been good and for the targeted population, once we have been able to cover about 82 percent, we are excited”.



She added that her outfit is still working around the clock to increase the sensitisation of the public on the vaccine.



“I am sure we will still continue with the education and we will still continue with the advocacy.”



Dr Charity Sarpong also said plans are underway to ensure a successful rollout of phase two of the vaccination exercise.



“With the successful turnout in the first phase, we will build upon the good things and address the challenges that cropped up to ensure that the second phase is even better and well rolled out.”



Ghana has so far had access to 650,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine courtesy of the COVAX facility and a donation from the Indian government.



The government is looking to vaccinate about 20 million of the population against the virus.



In total, Ghana targeted 570,000 people in the first phase of the vaccination exercise.