Over 80 MPs with Bawumia at Akwasidae

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In show of massive support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over 80 lawmakers, government appointees and some stakeholders who matter within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accompanied him to Akwasidae at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The move according to political pundits is a strong signal to those who have consistently been peddling falsehood that the second gentleman of the land has no support base within the party.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has over the period won for himself the support of the party continues to attract party grassroots.



Others accompanying the Vice President include; Ashanti Region Constituency Executives of the party, some party elders, some Ministers of State and their Deputies, some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other appointees of government.



Father and son relationship between Otumfuo and Bawumia



The father and son relationship between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not hidden.



It was manifested in 2021 though it had existed when Dr. Bawumia visited the King to appreciate the support extended to him during the funeral of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



According to him, the Asantehene’s support for him was a clear evidence that indeed Otumfuo is the father for all, so it is in the right direction for him to take Otumfuo as his father.



The Vice President stated that he and his siblings would hurriedly respond to every call of the Asante Monarch, who is their father, adding that he respect and cherish Otumfuo.



“Otumfuo you are my everything now; you are my father and whenever you call me, whether morning, afternoon, evening or midnight, I will quickly make myself available,” he said.



Otumfuo recently at the commissioning of the newly refurbished ultra-modern Kumasi Central Mosque openly accepted him as a son revealing to the gathering how he nurtured him.