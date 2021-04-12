Over 700k vaccines dispensed in Ghana

Health News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana has so far administered over 700,000 vaccines since the mass vaccination exercise began in March.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), a total of 703,752 vaccines have been administered as at Sunday, April 11.



There have been concerns about the shortage of the AstraZeneca vaccines procured from the Serum Institute of India.



Ghana received 600,000 doses as the first batch and the world’s first under the COVAX initiative in February.



About 50,000 more were received from the Indian government.



Many are due for their second shots but delays have hit the facility across the world.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), countries that received initial shipments under COVAX could soon be running out of doses.



“Limited stocks and supply bottlenecks are putting Covid-19 vaccines out of reach of many people in this region,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Africa regional director.







But WHO as well as the African Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used despite concerns having been raised over its safety.



Ghana has so far recorded 91,260 cases of coronavirus as at Wednesday, April 7 with 754 deaths. About 89,092 have recovered from the disease.