Over 700 delegates set to vote NPP primary in Bawku Central

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: GNA

All is set for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency of the Upper East Region with over 700 to vote.



The Bawku Central Constituency is one of the 14 orphan constituencies in the region, thus, a constituency without NPP MP, but could not hold its primaries in 2023 like the others due to security and other challenges.



A total 792 delegates are expected to cast their votes on Saturday, January 27, 2024, to elect a candidate among six aspirants.



The candidates are Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a legal practitioner, Madam Agbawa Gabiana Abugri, former parliamentary candidate, Mohammed Issa Zakary, Paul Alale Agobiri, Salifu Bashiru and Amadu Mogtar Bagya.



William Obeng Adarkwa, the Upper East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said all preparations had been done to hold a successful primary.



“We are prepared, the ballot papers and all other election materials are ready, and we expect to have a successful election,” he added.



He indicated that the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies had beefed up security in the area due to the recent disturbances and urged all the stakeholders to abide by election rules and regulations to support the process.



The Bawku Central Constituency is currently being held by Mahama Ayariga of the National Democratic Congress, and the NPP considers the primaries as a step to unseating the incumbent MP.



Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the Upper East Regional Communications Director of the NPP indicated that the party was determined to increase the number of its seats in the region and urged the delegates to elect a candidate that had the potential to win the seat in the next general election.