Over 600 flashpoints identified ahead of December polls

The National Election Security Taskforce has marked some 635 hotspots across the country ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.



The flashpoints are located in 42 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, as contained in a memo dated August 20, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons.



Two of the country’s largest regions in terms of population size- Ashanti and Greater Accra- top the chart with 42 and 34 areas, respectively marked as hotspots.



The Eastern Region followed closely with 33 flashpoints while one of the newly created regions, Oti, has eight [8], the least number of areas marked for potential clashes as the nation prepares for the polls which are a little over two months.



