General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Over 60 health workers test positive for Coronavirus in Savelugu

Over 60 health workers at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region have tested positive for Covid-19.

This follows mass testing of staff of the hospital after an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.

Sources say there are still some samples at the laboratory yet to be tested.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 80,253 cases of Covid-19 with 598 new cases recorded.

73,018 people have recovered and discharged with a total of 577 deaths. Meanwhile, the current active cases have dropped slightly to 6,658.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 46,189

Ashanti Region – 14,046

Western Region – 4,742

Eastern Region – 3,525

Central Region – 2,783

Volta Region – 1,559

Bono East Region – 1,081

Upper East Region – 994

Northern Region – 970

Bono Region – 924

Western North Region – 797

Ahafo Region – 660

Upper West Region – 357

Oti Region – 272

North East Region – 79

Savannah Region – 72

