Over 60 health workers test positive for Coronavirus in Savelugu

General News of Monday, 22 February 2021
Source: Starr FM
Over 60 health workers at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region have tested positive for Covid-19.
This follows mass testing of staff of the hospital after an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.
Sources say there are still some samples at the laboratory yet to be tested.
Ghana has so far recorded a total of 80,253 cases of Covid-19 with 598 new cases recorded.
73,018 people have recovered and discharged with a total of 577 deaths. Meanwhile, the current active cases have dropped slightly to 6,658.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 46,189
Ashanti Region – 14,046
Western Region – 4,742
Eastern Region – 3,525
Central Region – 2,783
Volta Region – 1,559
Bono East Region – 1,081
Upper East Region – 994
Northern Region – 970
Bono Region – 924
Western North Region – 797
Ahafo Region – 660
Upper West Region – 357
Oti Region – 272
North East Region – 79
Savannah Region – 72