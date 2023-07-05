Over 540,000 men had sex with other men in Ghana in 2017 - Anti-LGBTQ+ report

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, chairman of constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs, has disclosed that a study conducted in 2017 found that over 540,000 men had engaged in sexual relations with other men in Ghana.



According to him, out of this number, 9,857 individuals, accounting for 18.1% of the group, were discovered to be living with HIV.



The revelation was made during the presentation of the report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



One of the key arguments put forth in support of the bill was the health implications associated with LGBTQ+ activities.



To support this claim, a study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018 was cited.



The survey found that over 65% of HIV infections among adults and adolescents in the United States were attributed to male-to-male sexual contact.



Highlighting the national context, data from the Ghana AIDS Commission further emphasized the issue;



"In 2017, there were 54,759 men who had sex with men, living in Ghana. Out of this number, 9,857 representing 18.1 per cent were found to live with HIV. According to the Commission, although the number represents only 2% of the HIV population in the country, the 18% prevalence rate is enough for disease to grow exponentially,” he said in the report.



These statistics underscore the concerns surrounding the health implications associated with same-sex sexual activities.



Proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill argue that such legislation is necessary to protect public health and promote Ghanaian family values.



However, opponents of the bill highlight the importance of human rights, equality, and non-discrimination in addressing these concerns.



The constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affair committee has presented a report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to the plenary.



YNA/OGB



