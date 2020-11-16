Health News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Over 500 benefit from Teddy’s free health screening

Some persons at the event

More than 500 residents of Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region were on Saturday, November 14, 2020, screened for various medical conditions as part of efforts to ensure healthy living.



The screening exercise conducted by 35 health personnel including specialists in medical records, nurses, lab technicians, doctors, prescribers, and dispense technicians, were held concurrently in two densely populated areas including Odumase and Kpong.



Aside from the beneficiaries of the exercise reporting with various ailments for treatment, they were also screened for hypertension, hepatitis B, diabetes, malaria among others, and offered free medication as well as education on the importance of living healthy.



Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, popularly known as Teddy Braino in collaboration with the NPP Medical Team, organised the free health screening for the people to, aside efforts to keep them healthy, help them know their health status.



“Health is very important to us and you know that here in Lower Manya Krobo, many people are unwell but are unaware that they are sick and this motivated me to bring the medical team to attend to the sick in Lower Manya Krobo,” said the aspiring lawmaker who expressed satisfaction at the turnout.



Considering the health of an individual as paramount, the Deputy Minister believes that when people are healthy, they could engage in economic activities to meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr. Ayertey appealed to the residents to take advantage of future screening exercises he would be holding to check their health status.



He asked the people to support his parliamentary aspirations by voting massively for him on the 7th of December to enable him organize the exercise quarterly, adding that medical care was necessary to ensure the quality of living.



Dr. Frank Yirenkyi, Senior Specialist and Chairman of Eastern Regional Chapter of the NPP Medical Team said the exercise formed part of the NPP’s free medical screening in the region and observed that the exercise had been helpful to the beneficiaries.



The senior specialist who said the majority of the elderly folks screened recorded very high blood pressure however added that they were provided with anti-hypertensive drugs to guard against stroke, paralysis or even death.



Additionally, he noted that most of the people screened reported with bodily pains, arthritis and malaria while most of the children who reported for the exercise were also anaemic.



Aside from the beneficiaries receiving appropriate prescriptions, others were also given dewormers and multivitamins.



Dr. Yirenkyi while noting that the exercise had come at the right time to keep the people safe disclosed that patients with serious conditions such as heania, were referred to various health institutions for surgery with assurances that their condition would be closely monitored.

