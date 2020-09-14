Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Over 49,000 sit for BECE in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions

File photo of student writing exams

Correspondence from Bono Region



Some 49,725 pupils are taking part in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.



Statistics from the regional West African Examination Council (WAEC) indicates that the figure is made up of 25,800 boys and 23,925 who are taking the examination in 194 centres across the three regions.



According to Mr Anthony Kwasi Logodzo, the WAEC Controller for the three regions, his outfit has also recruited 194 supervisors and 1,776 invigilators to help in the effective conduct of the examination.



Meanwhile, in the Sunyani Municipality, the examination is taking place in four centres, that is, Twene Amanfo Senior High School, Sunyani Senior High School, Ridge Experimental and Boahenkorkor with full COVID-19 protocols in place.



Whilst Veronica buckets could be seen at all vantage places at all the examination centres, all pupils had hand sanitisers and facemasks.



The Sunyani Municipal Director of Education, Theresa Kyere Boakye told the media after an inspection tour of the centres that she is satisfied with the conduct of the examination. She revealed that she is optimistic that the conduct of the examination will be guided by the measures put in place by WAEC.



“I am satisfied with what I have seen so far at all the examination centres in the Municipality. As you can see, the COVID-19 protocols are in place. Every pupil is in his or her facemasks with their hand sanitisers. The process is also on-going without any challenge and we are hopeful of a successful exercise.”





