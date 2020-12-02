Religion of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Fredrick Tetteh, Contributor

Over 460,000 servants of God to empower the world to overcome social and religious hardships

CLF is a gathering of pastors from around the world transcending denominations

In the midst of anxiety and worry as a result of the 2nd wave of COVID-19, Christian leaders from 125 countries around the world have come together to empower themselves and the whole world to overcome social and religious issues confronting the world. Themed “OVERCOME” Rev. Ock Soo Park who is the founder of Christian Leaders Fellowship movement, shall play host to over 460,000 Servants of God to deliver words of hope of Jesus Christ, bringing insight and assurance to over 1 billion people from around the world.



This virtual event shall receive a worldwide audience from over 125 countries and over a billion people come together in one heart in Christ, to listen to words of faith from the true man of God equipping all to overcome the recent social issues related economic hardships. Rev Ock Soo Park; the host for this seminar shall deliver the redemption of God, planting faith and hope in the hearts of people as the COVID-19 takes a new rise in numbers of infected people.



This conference will feature series of topical lectures by major church pastors from around the world, including REV. DR. AMPIAH KWOFIE (Founder- Global Revival Ministries) Ghana, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare(Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International)-Ghana, Joaquin Penya (Bishop, Church of God of America), Ligoberto Vega (President of the Protestant Association of Costa Rica), Dmitri Polyakov (President of the Christian Evangelical Church Union of Russia), and Arthur Kittonga (Archbishop, Christianity of Kenya), supported by other Christian leaders) garnished by various programs including "Life of Faith" "Successful Ministry" "Prison Ministry," and "Youth Mission" etc.



In addition, special praise performances by the Gracias Choir and the Orchestra shall be held every morning and evening before the main lectures.



Reverend Ock Soo Park (The founder of Good News Mission), the main lecturer shall deliver sermons explaining in details about the life of Jesus Christ, who died on the cross with all our sins, pains and difficulties. These sessions shall be twice every day at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. Rev. Dr. Ock Soo Park’s previous seminars held in May and October this year were broadcasted to 125 countries through YouTube, various social networking sites and 655 broadcasters.



Reverend Ock Soo Park's "Lectures on the book of John" is aired every Saturday evening on the largest Christian Broadcast Station (Christian Television Network) in the United States. Pastor Young Gook Park (Good News New York Church), president of the Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF) said, "This is the time when mankind who are going through difficult time due to Coronavirus should look upon God again and return to the Bible," adding, "This CLF Online World Conference will be a time of spiritual enlightenment to overcome the difficulties of the society, limitations of ministry and suffering of sin through the words in the Bible."



Founded in March, 2017 in New York, the Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF) with a motto of "Let's go back to the Bible," is a gathering of pastors from around the world transcending denominations. CLF has held conferences and forums in various continents and countries around the world, including North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, with about 460,000 pastors so far. In particular, this year, as movements and conferences were limited due to COIVD 19, the event was brought online which expanded the scope of exchanges.

